Consideration of early parliamentary elections by Iraqi Shiite political forces

Shafaq News / The coordinating framework, which brings together Iraqi Shiite political forces except the Sadrist Movement, confirmed on Tuesday that the idea of holding early parliamentary elections is being considered, revealing the objective behind this direction.

Framework member Mukhtar al-Mousawi told Shafaq News Agency that "the idea of holding early parliamentary elections is being proposed by some factions of the Framework, but there are difficulties in achieving it."

"It requires political consensus, as well as early preparations by the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) to ensure the success of this electoral process, and the commission is not prepared for this task."

Al-Mousawi explained that "the aim of proposing the idea of early elections is to open the door for the return of the Sadrist Movement to the political scene, especially since there are undisclosed communications between Sadrist leaders and leaders within the Framework."

"Information confirms the Sadrists' desire to participate in the upcoming elections, and recent movements by Muqtada al-Sadr himself confirm this, especially after the resumption of meetings of the Sadrist bloc and communication with the popular bases."

Notably, The Sadrists withdrew from the political process on August 29, 2022, after its leader, al-Sadr, decided to withdraw his deputies from the parliament and subsequently announced his retirement from political work.