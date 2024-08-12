CF backs Federal Court's decision on Iraqi Speaker election, rejects new nominations

Shafaq News/ On Monday, a source from the Coordination Framework (CF), comprising Shiite forces excluding the Sadrist movement, stated that the CF will not amend the House of Representatives' bylaws and will adhere to the Federal Court’s decision to elect a candidate for Iraqi Speaker of Parliament in the first session.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that “the CF leaders oppose reopening nominations for Speaker of Parliament and insist on choosing from the current candidates.”

“They have agreed to hold a special session of the House of Representatives after the Arbaeen Pilgrimage to elect a new Speaker.”

Amer Al-Fayez, CF a leading figure, told Shafaq News Agency that “Sunni political forces failed to reach an agreement despite multiple opportunities provided by both the CF and Kurdish political groups.”

“The issue is still under discussion among Sunni political forces and has been postponed until after the Arbaeen Pilgrimage to allow for potential agreement; if no resolution is reached, the CF, in collaboration with Kurdish forces, will take action to resolve the matter,” he further noted.

“The CF made no decisions in today’s meeting.”

Earlier today, the Coordination Framework convened a meeting at al-Abadi's residence. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and all representatives of Shiite political forces were in attendance.

A well-informed source told Shafaq News Agency that a letter, backed by more than 50 signatures from Sunni lawmakers, requested that the nomination process be reopened to formally introduce Ziad al-Janabi candidacy and allow for a vote in the coming days.

Notably, Political forces have failed to elect a new Speaker since Mohammed Al-Halbousi 's removal in November 2023 due to disagreements. The CF had set July 20 to resolve Sunni disputes, but no commitment to this date was made.