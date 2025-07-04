Beyond candidates: Al-Nasr Coalition demands electoral overhaul in Iraq

Shafaq News - Baghdad

On Friday, Al-Nasr (Victory) Coalition, led by former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, urged Iraqi authorities to reform the electoral process and bar corrupt individuals from participating in the upcoming elections.

In a statement, the bloc reasserted that it will not nominate its own candidates but will support the National State Forces Alliance, framing the move as part of a national reform agenda, not from political interest."

Underscoring the importance of political inclusivity and unity to confront Iraq’s current challenges, the Coalition cautioned that repeated electoral boycotts—by voters or political forces—could further erode public trust in the democratic process.

Iraq’s 2021 elections were marked by low turnout and allegations of fraud. With key factions, including the Sadrist movement (Patriotic Shiite Movement) also opting out of the upcoming vote, observers warn of a widening legitimacy gap.