Basra sounds alarm: landmine threat escalates, demands action

Shafaq News/ The Basra Human Rights Office has called on the local government to implement key recommendations from the Landmine and War Remnants Victims Committee, urging immediate action to address the “growing threat” of unexploded ordnance, an official said on Tuesday.

Mahdi Al-Tamimi, the Office’s director, told Shafaq News that the Basra Provincial Council must activate the committee’s recommendations, which include holding urgent meetings with relevant authorities to resolve the longstanding issue.

"The recommendations emphasize the need to support mine clearance centers in Basra, especially in light of the recent escalation in incidents and the rising number of casualties from multiple explosions in the province," Al-Tamimi said, stressing that the issue requires “serious commitment from the Iraqi government and greater cooperation to clear minefields and war remnants.”

Basra is heavily reliant on international organizations and countries such as Britain, Norway, Germany, and China. However, Al-Tamimi highlighted the need for “stricter oversight” of international demining organizations, citing concerns over their effectiveness.

According to Al-Tamimi US President Donald Trump’s decision to halt US funding for these programs would also affect the procedure.

"The Iraqi government must step in and fully take over this file to protect civilians, especially given the alarming rise in injuries and fatalities in Basra," he said.

Basra has faced persistent dangers from landmines and war remnants dating back to the Iran-Iraq War and the Gulf Wars, posing a severe risk to civilians.

This month alone, two landmine explosions killed and injured seven people, most of them children.