Baghdadis revive Ramadan tradition of "Majina Ya Majina"

Shafaq News/ In the heart of Baghdad, the old tradition of "Majina Ya Majina" is being revived. This Ramadan, children in the neighborhood of Al-Fadl are once again going door-to-door singing the traditional song, asking for sweets and treats.

Dressed in traditional Baghdadi attire, the children gather after iftar, the evening meal that breaks the daily fast during Ramadan. They then proceed to sing "Majina Ya Majina," which roughly translates to "Oh, generous people of the neighborhood."

The song is a call for the residents to open their doors and give the children some of the sweets and delicacies that are typically prepared during Ramadan. In return, the children offer their blessings and prayers for the homeowners.

The tradition of "Majina Ya Majina" is a centuries-old one that has its roots in the Ottoman Empire. It is a way for the community to come together and celebrate the holy month of Ramadan.

For the children of Al-Fadl, it is also a chance to experience the joy of Ramadan and to learn about the traditions of their ancestors.

"I love singing 'Majina Ya Majina,'" said 10-year-old Ahmed. "It's so much fun to go around the neighborhood with my friends and collect sweets."

"It's also a great way to learn about our culture and traditions," added his friend, 12-year-old Fatima.