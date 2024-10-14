Baghdad's pollution crisis: 'As if we were living on another planet,' citizens demand action

Shafaq News/ On Monday, pollution levels in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, surged to dangerous heights, surpassing those recorded in previous days.

Videos captured by citizens showed that visibility was almost zero in one area in central Baghdad, near the Green Zone, which is supposed to be filled with trees.

In another video captured in the Bismayah residential complex, southeast of Baghdad, a horrifying scene reflected the extent of air pollution and lack of visibility in the city.

For its part, the Iraqi Ministry of Environment announced an "emergency" session to discuss solutions for air pollution in Baghdad, chaired by the capital's governor. “The session featured extensive discussions on the air pollution problem and ways to confront it,” it indicated.

An informed source told Shafaq News, “The Iraqi government is considering a proposal to dismantle and relocate the Dora refinery outside Baghdad. The proposal includes offering the refinery's area for an investment project.”

In this regard, citizens in Baghdad expressed their frustration over the acute pollution crisis. Abbas Al-Jubouri, a university professor, stated, "I left for work in the morning and was shocked by this sight, as if we were on another planet like Mars. Where are the authorities in all of this? What is happening?"

“Visibility has nearly vanished, prompting some people to wear masks for protection against pollution.”

Meanwhile, Hussein Hamid, a government employee, expressed his concern, "I feel sad and afraid about what is happening in Baghdad. The scenes of pollution and dark smoke covering the capital's sky have become part of our daily lives, as if we are living on another planet far from purity and clean air."

Citizens called on the relevant authorities to urgently intervene and take effective measures to reduce this dangerous phenomenon and improve air quality in the capital.

The Ministry of Environment had previously explained that the spread of the foul odor and black clouds in Baghdad is due to the burning of heavy fuel oil, which is used in the Dora refinery and power plants. “This situation is further aggravated by around 250 asphalt and brick factories, as well as several copper smelting plants. Additionally, the burning of waste in the Al-Nahrawan area and Al-Rasheed Camp significantly contributes to worsening the problem.”

In a move reflecting the government's commitment to addressing this issue, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani issued directives on Saturday to form a specialized ministerial committee, with recommendations to be presented within two days.

A foul sulfur odor has enveloped Baghdad for several days, with residents complaining about the thick smoke covering the city. The smoke has also spread to northern Baghdad, reaching Diyala governorate and the borders of the Kurdistan region, with the source still unknown. This has prompted citizens to call for urgent solutions to prevent serious health issues.

The Green Iraq Observatory, which specializes in environmental issues, attributed the recurring spread of sulfur odors in Baghdad's skies to the use of high-sulfur oil in power generation plants. It warned that Baghdad's air, especially in recent days, has become laden with hazardous materials threatening the health of children and the elderly, noting that the city recorded an air pollution level of 515% for the first time.