Baghdad's council, administration at odds over 2023 budget funds

Shafaq News/ A dispute has arisen between the Baghdad Governorate Council and the new administration over the remaining funds from the 2023 budget, Council member Nuora al-Juhayshi revealed on Tuesday.

Al-Juhayshi told Shafaq News Agency that the Governorate Council held a meeting on Tuesday attended by the First and Second Deputy Governors, as well as the directors of municipalities, sewerage, and planning, to discuss the budget allocated to the capital city.

She explained that "the funds currently available to Baghdad Governorate from the 2023 budget law amount to approximately 400 billion Iraqi dinars, of which 200 billion dinars are allocated to areas located to the east of the Canal and 200 billion dinars from the remaining amount for all the areas of Baghdad."

She noted that the members demanded to know how the funds would be spent before approving them in the council and "the meeting was adjourned to continue the discussion and request clarification from the First and Second Deputy Governors."

She added that a proposal was submitted during Tuesday's meeting to distribute the 200 billion dinars according to the population density of Baghdad residents, with the exception of areas east of the capital.