Al-Zaidi to fill nine vacant ministries next week

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq will unveil candidates for nine vacant ministerial posts next week as Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi's government moves to complete a cabinet that has remained unfinished since parliament approved it on May 14, an Iraqi lawmaker told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Ahmed al-Moussawi, a member of the Sadiqoun bloc, noted that political talks among parliamentary blocs had reached their final stages, with the candidates' names expected to go to parliament for a vote before the nominees are formally appointed.

Under the political distribution previously agreed upon, the Sadiqoun bloc is expected to receive one ministerial portfolio as well as the position of deputy prime minister, he added.

As the political talks near completion, al-Zaidi continues to oversee the defense and interior ministries on an acting basis. A source previously told Shafaq News that the prime minister remains satisfied with the performance of the officials currently running them.

‘’Al-Zaidi is personally supervising the work of the defense and interior ministries and has set criteria for selecting permanent ministers,’’ the source added.