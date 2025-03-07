Al-Sadr hosts his MP’s “Iftar”, no elections discussions

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the leader of the Shiite National Movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, hosted an Iftar dinner for all the former Sadrist MPs from previous parliamentary terms, totaling more than 200 members from the "Ahrar," "Sairoon," and "Sadria" blocs.

The gathering took place in the Hananah area within Najaf Governorate.

A source in Hananah told Shafaq News that Al-Sadr's discussions with his guests were limited to personal matters and their current situations, with no mention or discussion about whether they would participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The source emphasized that "Al-Sadr's meeting with his former MPs is a normal occurrence and serves as a message to his followers that he is close to them."

Regarding the question of participation in the elections and Al-Sadr's return to political activity, the source stated, "The matter depends on Sadr, and his followers are only to implement his orders. Any contrary speculation is merely provocative conjecture."

For his part, former MP from the “Sairoon” bloc, Riyad Al-Saadi, told our agency, "The Shiite National Movement leader participated only in the Iftar," declining to elaborate on the discussions in Hananah. He simply described the gathering as "a collective Iftar for Al-Sadr and all his previous MPs."

Additionally, close associates of Al-Sadr told Shafaq News that inviting all the former MPs of his movement, including those who resigned, and members of his political body, is a "message indicating a strong possibility that the Shiite National Movement will participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections. This would be based on new strategies aimed at securing a larger number of seats and ensuring a significant role in the post-election political dynamics."

Recently, there has been increasing talk of a push from the Coordination Framework leaders towards Al-Sadr, urging him to participate in the next parliamentary elections.

Observers suggest that the internal divisions within the Coordination Framework are driving these calls for Al-Sadr's return to political action.

In June 2022, Al-Sadr decided to withdraw from the political process in Iraq, opting out of any future elections to avoid collaborating with what he termed "corrupt politicians." He also called for the resignation of all 73 Sadrist MPs in the parliament.