Al-Sadr calls on Iraqi parliament to make Eid Ghadir an official holiday

Shafaq News/ Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of the Shiite National Movement (formerly the Sadrist Movement), called on the Iraqi parliament on Friday to make Eid al-Ghadir an official holiday in Iraq.

"At the behest of the Iraqi people and the moderate national majority in all its sects: the Iraqi House of Representatives must legislate a law making the eighteenth of Dhu al-Hijjah Eid al-Ghadir an official public holiday for all Iraqis, regardless of their affiliation or beliefs," al-Sadr said.

Sadr added, "The one who bequeathed and the one who was bequeathed to, for all who believe in humanity, goodness, and justice," calling on the Shia National Stream to "support this decision by all available peaceful and legal means, each according to his ability."

"This is matter is a victory for religion, sect, creed, and the nation, and for all lovers of moderation from the Shia, Sunni, and the oppressed whom the Commander of the Faithful Ali bin Abi Talib defended."