Al-Hakim backs Personal Status Law amendments, urges Sunni to choose a Parliament Speaker

Shafaq News/ The head of the National State Forces Alliance, Ammar al-Hakim, expressed his support for amending Iraq's Personal Status Law but urged members of Parliament to carefully review and clarify the proposed changes in light of the widespread controversy within the country.

Speaking at a conference on combating violence against women, al-Hakim addressed the contentious debate surrounding the law. "The Personal Status Law has drawn significant public attention and sparked much debate in recent days," he said. "Our new Iraq, with its permanent constitution and democratic system, is committed to freedom, respect, and an understanding of the diverse nature of Iraqi society, including its religions, sects, and ethnicities."

Al-Hakim called on lawmakers to offer more explanation and clarification on the amendments, urging them to ensure the changes align with legal principles, are relevant to contemporary conditions, and fully protect women's rights.

Concerning the continued vacancy of the Speaker of Parliament position since the dismissal of Mohammed Al-Halbousi in November 2023, the Shiite leader pointed out, "Regrettably, the position remains unfilled…we call on Sunni leaders to urgently agree on a candidate without allowing internal disagreements to hinder the process…any further delays would exacerbate the situation and pose new risks to political stability in Iraq."