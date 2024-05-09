Al-Diwaniyah MP reveals project with "failed" Spanish company, urges Al-Sudani intervention

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Deputy Basim Al-Ghurabi from Al-Diwaniyah Governorate voiced alarm over allocating a significant project in the governorate to a Spanish company he labeled as "failed."

Al-Ghurabi told Shafaq News that "Iraqi Ministry Of Construction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works has assigned a major investment venture in Al-Diwaniyah, encompassing 42 neighborhoods, to an underperforming Spanish firm for a sum of 320 billion dinars ($244.32 million)," stating, "The Spanish company lacks the requisite technical credentials, a track record of comparable projects, and its financial standing is notably weak. Furthermore, multiple legal actions against the company were noticed, including asset withdrawal and freeze demands, alongside ongoing litigation in Babil governorate."

Al-Diwaniyah's representative urged the Prime Minister to intervene to rescind the project allocation and reassign it to reputable firms."