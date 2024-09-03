Al-Amiri demands US troop withdrawal, calls for full sovereignty

Shafaq News/ Hadi al-Amiri, the Secretary-General of Iraq's Badr Organization, on Tuesday called for pushing Iraq's full sovereignty over its territory and called for the explicit withdrawal of U.S. forces from the country.

Speaking at a memorial event organized by the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in Baghdad’s al-Jadriyah district on Tuesday, al-Amiri stated, "We must restore full Iraqi sovereignty, and we hope to reach an agreement with the United States to end the presence of their forces."

He stressed the need for a clear and unequivocal agreement on the matter, adding, "We will accept nothing less than a clear and explicit agreement for the withdrawal of American forces from Iraq."

Al-Amiri, a veteran in Iraq's political and military landscape, further asserted, "The removal of foreign forces from Iraq is a non-negotiable matter."

Commenting on regional developments, al-Amiri remarked, "America, with all its arrogance, is incapable of stopping the Houthis’ operations in the Red Sea," referencing the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

"The path of Islamic resistance is one of pride and honor, even though most countries around the world oppose it," he concluded.