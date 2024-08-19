A first landmark surgery: Iraqi surgeons restore vision to a blind women

Shafaq News/ A team of Iraqi surgeons has successfully restored the vision of a young woman who had been blinded due to an accident, marking a first-time achievement in the country's medical field.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health announced that the surgery, conducted at Al-Karama Teaching Hospital in Baghdad, was led by Dr. Ali Mohareb, an ophthalmologist, and involved a complex two-stage operation to repair extensive damage to the patient's eye.

"The young woman was admitted to the hospital with total vision loss following an external injury. Upon examination, doctors discovered many serious issues: cataracts, Corneal edema, significant luxation, vitreous prolapse into the anterior chamber, and damage to the muscles controlling the eye's pupil." The hospital said.

The medical team conducted a two-phase surgical approach. In the first phase, the team performed an anterior vitrectomy to remove the vitreous fluid from your eyeball, extracted the cataract using phacoemulsification, and implanted a new lens while stabilizing the dislocated lens capsule. This initial surgery restored the patient's vision but left her with severe light sensitivity and a visibly dilated pupil, causing significant cosmetic concern.

The second phase of the procedure involved the pupil cerclage technique to reestablish the pupil with precise pupil regulation. This surgery successfully restored the pupil to its standard size and shape, and the patient's vision was measured at a perfect 6/6 following the operation.

The Ministry of Health praised the medical and nursing teams' efforts in the surgery, noting that the patient is now in good health.