Parliamentary Discussions over the Federal Supreme Court bill fails apart, and Al-Halbousi intervenes

Shafaq News/The Parliamentary blocs in the Iraqi Parliament failed to settle the differences over the remaining provisions of the Federal Supreme Court bill.

The Presidium of the Parliament adjourned the session dedicated for voting on the bill until today at 0700 pm, after failing to secure the required quorum in the session scheduled earlier today at 1100 am.

The meeting of the Presidium with the heads of the parliamentary bloc, held at noon, came to nought after the discussions over the remaining three provisions broke down.

A Parliamentary source revealed that many MPs boycotted the session for enlisting the voting on the bill on its agenda, with the differences still unsettled.

The Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi, convened again with the heads of the blocs at the office of al-Hikmah (Wisdom) bloc.

The Independent MP, Amer al-Fayez, confirmed to Shafaq News Agency that the differences over the provisions 2,3, and 12 are not resolved yet, adding, "the Presidium is holding another meeting with parliamentary blocs speakers."

Al-Fayez continued, "the disagreements over the remaining provisions are substantial," ruling out the possibility of approving the law at 0700 pm's session.