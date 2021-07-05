Local official denounces the "neglect" security gaps areas are subjected to

Shafaq News/ The Deputy Governor of Diyala, Karim Ali Zangana, denounced neglecting the security gaps between Diyala and Kurdistan Region, which have become "death traps" for citizens.

Zangana told Shafaq News Agency, "condemning and denouncing are useless, they have become flawed, given that there are no immediate, rapid and objective solutions to curb criminal acts in Khanaqin, Hamrin Basin, Sheikh Baba and the outskirts of Qara Tappa."

Zangana attributed the causes of the attacks to "the weak intelligence and security effort, in addition to the small number of security forces deployed in the vast security gaps areas, where terrorists roam freely."

The Deputy Governor of Diyala called for developing solutions, and "holding the Joint Operations Command legal and military responsibility for what is happening in these areas, as it had announced earlier that there was coordination between the central government and the regional government to secure these areas."

Zangana called on politicians to "stop political bidding and bickering that is not in the interest of citizens and their security."