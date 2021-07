Shafaq News/ Security authorities launched an investigation into the landing of a rocket near al-Rahman mosque in al-Mansour area, Baghdad, at dawn today, Thursday.

In a statement issued earlier today, the Security Media Cell (SMC) said that the Katyusha rocket was launched at 4:20 am from the Palestine Street.

The incident did not result in human casualties, according to SMC.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that two rockets landed near the U.S. embassy downtown the Iraqi capital.