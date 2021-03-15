Iraqi Parliament agreed on two of three disputed provisions of the Federal court bill

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament is only one step short of achieving consensus over the Federal Supreme Court bill after resolving the differences over two out of three unsettled provisions.

A Parliamentary source told Shafaq News Agency that the political blocs in the Council of Representatives reached an agreement upon articles 2 and 3, indicating that negotiations are still underway over the 21st article related to the voting procedure (by majority, two thirds, or consensus).

The source said that if the ongoing negotiations hit an impasse, the parliament will pass the two agreed on articles and table the 21st article to another session.

Earlier today, the Presidium of the Parliament adjourned the session dedicated for voting on the bill until today at 0700 pm, after failing to secure the required quorum in the session scheduled earlier today at 1100 am.

The meeting of the Presidium with the heads of the parliamentary bloc, held at noon, came to nought after the discussions over the remaining three provisions broke down.

A Parliamentary source revealed that many MPs boycotted the session for enlisting the voting on the bill on its agenda, with the differences still unsettled.

The Parliament Speaker, Muhammad al-Halbousi, convened again with the heads of the blocs at the office of al-Hikmah (Wisdom) bloc.

The Independent MP, Amer al-Fayez, confirmed to Shafaq News Agency that the differences over the provisions 2,3, and 12 are not resolved yet, adding, "the Presidium is holding another meeting with parliamentary blocs speakers."

Al-Fayez continued, "the disagreements over the remaining provisions are substantial," ruling out the possibility of approving the law at 0700 pm's session.