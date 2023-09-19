Iraqi F-16s carry out successful strike on ISIS hideouts in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi F-16 aircraft struck ISIS hideouts in the Zaghitoun Valley in Kirkuk.

According to a statement from the Joint Operations Command, the Air Force carried out the operation following accurate intelligence and close monitoring provided by the Military Intelligence Directorate. The strike was coordinated, cooperated, and planned with the Targeting Cell of the Joint Operations Command.

The precise air strike significantly damaged the enemy's hideouts in the Zaghitoun Valley within the Kirkuk Operations District.