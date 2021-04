Shafaq News / Military Intelligence in Nineveh Governorate arrested on Monday a prominent terrorist in the southeast of the governorate.

The Intelligence Directorate said in a statement “based on intelligence, a joint force arrested the so-called Abu Islam in Makhmur district in Nineveh, who is responsible for delivering weapons and explosives to ISIS terrorist cells."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.