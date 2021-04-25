Ibn Khatib hospital Director arrested, the Supreme Judicial Council announces

Shafaq News / The Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq announced arresting the director of Ibn Khatib Hospital and a number of hospital employees.

A statement by the Supreme Judicial Council said that al-Rusafa Investigation Court took legal measures following the Ibn Khatib incident, in which dozens were killed.

The court, as by the statement, decided to detain the hospital director until the investigation is completed.

Earlier today, The Cabinet decided to grant an amount of ten million dinars to the families of each victim of the tragedy of Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital.

During an extraordinary session held by PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the council assigned, according to a statement by his office, "the legal department in the General Secretariat of the Council to prepare a draft law regarding the victims of the tragedy (martyrs), and refer it to the council of Representatives."

The Iraqi Prime Minister also suspended three senior officials, including the Minister of Health and Environment Hasan al-Tamimi, in the aftermath of the Ibn Khatib incident in which at least 82 and 110 were injured.

Al-Kadhimi appointed the Minister of Interior, Othman al-Ghanmi, to lead the investigation, with the Ministers of Planning and Justice on board, along with the Chief of the Commission of Integrity, head of the Federal Diwan of Financial oversight, and a representative of the Parliament as a spectator member.

The investigation shall be concluded and presented before the cabinet within five days.