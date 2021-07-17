Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

ISIS kills four Iraqi army members

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-17T10:58:39+0000
ISIS kills four Iraqi army members

Shafaq News/ An official security source reported on Saturday that four Iraqi army forces were killed in an attack on a military point in the west of Kirkuk Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that ISIS launched an attack on an Iraqi Army post in the village of “Idris Arab”, Al-Dibs district, west of Kirkuk which killed four members of the Iraqi army.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

related

A security operation launched in Karbala after ISIS movements

Date: 2020-03-03 11:14:48
A security operation launched in Karbala after ISIS movements

"ISIS" wearing army uniforms, kill two civilians in Makhmur

Date: 2020-03-04 08:15:02
"ISIS" wearing army uniforms, kill two civilians in Makhmur

Iraqi army and Popular Crowd launch four-axis operation on ISIS cells

Date: 2019-09-03 11:27:29
Iraqi army and Popular Crowd launch four-axis operation on ISIS cells

Iraqi army seizes two ISIS drones

Date: 2021-05-22 10:34:20
Iraqi army seizes two ISIS drones

Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga to besiege ISIS in Khanaqin

Date: 2020-08-06 13:50:49
Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga to besiege ISIS in Khanaqin

Two police officers injured in an ISIS attack south of Tikrit

Date: 2021-03-16 09:10:03
Two police officers injured in an ISIS attack south of Tikrit

A tendency to return ISIS families to Iraq, Official

Date: 2021-04-28 18:19:12
A tendency to return ISIS families to Iraq, Official

ISIS suicide bomber killed in Saladin

Date: 2020-12-08 11:23:31
ISIS suicide bomber killed in Saladin