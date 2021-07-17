ISIS kills four Iraqi army members

Shafaq News/ An official security source reported on Saturday that four Iraqi army forces were killed in an attack on a military point in the west of Kirkuk Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that ISIS launched an attack on an Iraqi Army post in the village of “Idris Arab”, Al-Dibs district, west of Kirkuk which killed four members of the Iraqi army.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.