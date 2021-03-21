Report

Changing the dollar's rate is outside the jurisdiction of the Parliament, MP says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-21T13:27:11+0000
Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Finance Committee said on Sunday that the Parliament does not have the powers to adjust the exchange rate of the Iraqi dinar in the budget, adding that it hampers the structure of the budget.

Committee member Ahmed al-Haj Rachid, "the exchange rate of the dollar in the budget cannot be changed. Any change will affect the structure of the budget and change its paragraphs and the provisions of the law."

"Any change might cause a drop in the income  and a rise in the expenditures, which further intensifies the deficit," he stressed, "the Parliament doe not have the powers to alter the exchange rate."

