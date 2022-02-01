Al-Siyada coalition to receive six ministries in the next government, source says

Shafaq News / A source in al-Siyada coalition, revealed today to Shafaq news agency the number of ministries that the coalition will obtain in the new government.

Al-Siyada is the largest Sunni coalition in the Iraqi Parliament with 67 seats, consisting of Takadum movement headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad al-Halboosi, and Azm coalition headed by Khamis al-Khanjar.

The source said that al-Siyada will receive six ministries in the new government, which are: the ministries of defense, planning, education, trade, industry, and environment.

The ministries will be distributed on Takadum and Azm, noting that al-Halboosi's coalition will receive the ministries of Defense, planning, and environment, while al-Khanjar's movement will receive the ministries of education, trade, and industry, according to the source, who preferred to remain anonymous.

The legislative body is scheduled to meet on February 8 to vote for the republic's next president, who will assign the candidate of the largest parliamentary bloc to form the new government.

Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr, who once led an anti-US militia and who opposes all foreign interference, has repeatedly said that the next prime minister will be chosen by his movement, and will form a "national majority government".

It won the largest share with 73 out of the assembly’s 329 seats, more than a fifth of the total.

But the Coordination Framework, including pro-Iran groups such as al-Fatah (Conquest) Alliance, the political wing of the pro-Iran ex-paramilitary coalition Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), insist on forming a government that includes all Iraqi parties.