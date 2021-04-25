Report

Al-Sadr hints at a possible "act of sabotage" in the Ibn Khatib hospital

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-25T14:35:27+0000
Al-Sadr hints at a possible "act of sabotage" in the Ibn Khatib hospital

Shafaq News / The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, warned on Sunday of an "electoral war," hinting at a possible "act of sabotage" in the Ibn Khatib hospital incident.

The Iraqi Prime Minister also suspended three senior officials, including the Minister of Health and Environment Hasan al-Tamimi, in the aftermath of the Ibn Khatib incident in which at least 82 and 110 were injured.

Al-Sadr said in his tweet, "I fear that this painful incident will be part of a series of incidents that serve some saboteurs to target the security of Iraq, especially as the elections approach amid their deteriorating popularity and chances of winning due to their non-national actions."

"Everyone should not involve the people and the innocent in a war they have nothing to do with ... The competition for elections is for their sake, their security, and even their dignity", he added.

He continued, "He (the Minister of Health) was negligent, so the Prime Minister should dismiss him, as he was the one who chose him among other independent ministries."

