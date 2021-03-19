Al-Fatah submits proposals to be included in the budget bill

Shafaq News/ Al-Fatah coalition submitted new proposals that include adding allocations to the Budget bill before the voting session scheduled for Friday.

MP Faleh al-Khazali, said in a joint press conference, "there are several important notes that must be taken into account in the budget", indicating, "there are 300,000 contract employees in the Ministry of State and lecturers and members al-Hashd al-Shaabi whose contracts has been terminated."

"We are keen to include these proposals, including pressure on the government to restore the exchange rate. There are notes regarding Kurdistan Region entitlements…it is not fair that Basra Governorate exports three million oil barrels daily and the ministry of finance receives the revenues, and the region exports more than 500 thousand barrels and delivers only 250 thousand barrels."

He stressed, "There are more than 20 border crossings and outlets in the region", adding, "There is no database for the region's employees, including the Peshmerga and Asayish, not to forget that there might be more than three thousand judicial employees in the Kurdistan region."

Al-Khazali said, "We reached half-contracts in the Popular Mobilization Forces and contracts in the Ministry of Electricity and following up on the file of lecturers and the file of prisoners and martyrs," indicating that there are 600 thousand wounded and 400 thousand martyrs in Iraq from the Ministries of defense and interior, PMF, combating terrorism and others, stressing the need to "take into account the state's funds, the most importantly Article 38, which permits the privatization of the state's service sectors, including the electrical station, must be removed and the sale of the state's fixed assets prohibited."