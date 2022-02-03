A sudden decision: a force of the Shiite Framework would join Al-Sadr Coalition

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-03T11:46:17+0000

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, political sources revealed that a part of the Shiite Coordination Framework would join the Sadrist bloc in a unified coalition after the Federal Supreme Court dismissed the complaint lodged by the Framework to challenge the Sadrist movement's status as the largest bloc in the Iraqi parliament. According to Iraq's constitution, the largest bloc in parliament can choose the new prime minister. In a condition of anonymity, the sources told Shafaq News Agency that a group of 25 deputies affiliated with the Framework is waiting for "a tweet from Al-Sadr" and "this evening's meeting of the Framework" before announcing its alliance with the Sadrist bloc. "This step came in response to the initiative of Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani." They said. Last week, KDP Leader said his initiative aimed "to address the problems and prepare a suitable political environment as well as remove the obstacles hindering the political process in Iraq." Last month, a source in the Al-Sadr office revealed exclusively to Shafaq News Agency that Al-Fateh and the National Contract want to join al-Sadr in an alliance. Still, the head of the Sadrist position about Nuri al-Maliki's participation is preventing this step. Al-Sadr blames the head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, who headed two consecutive governments (2006-2016) for all the corruption, violence, and even ISIS's invasion of Iraq in 2014. Al-Sadr has said he will ally with "whoever puts Iraq's national interests first." That is an indication, Iraqi officials and Western diplomats say, that he may exclude some Iran-backed Shiite blocs in favor of parties with cross-sectarian support. The Sadrist bloc emerged as the clear winner with 73 seats in the 329-seat parliament. Takadum party, one of two main Sunni political groups and led by the speaker of the outgoing parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi, followed with 37 seats. Former prime minister Nouri al-Maliki's State of Law bloc came third with 33 seats. The Iran-backed al-Fatah Alliance won only 17 seats, compared with 45 in 2018. Despite many mediations between the Sadrist and the Framework about the shape of the next government, including two visits from the prominent Iranian Commander, Ismail Qaani, Al-Sadr insists on his demand to form a national majority government.

