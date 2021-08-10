Unofficial border-crossings hamper the national economy, MP says 

Shafaq News/ A member of the Parliamentary Committee for Monitoring the Government Program and Strategic Planning said on Tuesday that some unofficial border-crossings are more active than the official ones, highlighting the damage they inflict to the national economy.

In a statement to Shafaq News Agency, committee Member, MP Muhammad al-Sudani, said, "the Committee hosted today the Border-crossings and customs Chief to discuss the achievements of cabinet and develop its work."

"Outside the authority of the Commissions, major issues emerge," he continued, "it is imperative to enforce the law on unofficial border-crossings."

"Unofficial border-crossings destroy the Iraqi economy and disrupt the implementation of laws related to taxes, customs, and protection of the domestic product."

Aside from Airports, Iraq has 22 official land and maritime crossings along the borders with six neighboring states.