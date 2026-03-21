USD/IQD trading halts in Baghdad and Erbil for Eid al-Fitr

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

US dollar exchange rates were not officially recorded in Iraq on Saturday as trading activity halted for the Eid al-Fitr holiday.

Despite the market closure, a limited number of exchange shops continued operating in parts of Baghdad, with the dollar selling at around 155,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars and buying at 154,500 dinars.

In Erbil, markets had closed their last session on Thursday ahead of the holiday, with rates recorded at 154,600 dinars for selling and 154,500 dinars for buying per 100 dollars.