USD/IQD rate edges lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) declined in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 152,200 IQD to 100, 800 IQD below Thursday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 153,000 and 151,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 152,750 and 151,750 IQD to 100, respectively.