USD/IQD rate closes lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar closed at a lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Saturday.

According to a survey by Shafaq News Agency, the USD recorded a closure rate of 149,250 IQD to 100 dollars in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, while it recorded 149,400 dinars against 100 dollars this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 149,250 and 148,250 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates were 149,200 and 149,000 IQD to 100, respectively.