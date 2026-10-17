Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Saturday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 167,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 166,850 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session’s 166,500 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 167,250 dinars and bought it at 166,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 166,550 dinars and buying prices at 166,450 dinars.