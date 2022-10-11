Report

USD/IQD exchange rates edge lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-10-11T08:00:17+0000
USD/IQD exchange rates edge lower in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the daily transactions at the official markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at 148,000 IQD to 100. 250 IQD below Monday’s rate.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital rested at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 148,300 and 148,200 IQD to 100 USD.

