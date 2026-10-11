Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Sunday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 164,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 164,350 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 163,300 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 164,750 dinars and bought it at 163,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 164,050 dinars and buying prices at 164,000 dinars.