US "ready to assist CBI in exchange rate stability efforts

Shafaq News / The US Treasury Department expressed "great flexibility and readiness" to assist the Iraqi Central Bank in achieving exchange rate stability between the US dollar and the Iraqi dinar, according to a statement released by the central bank's media office.

The statement was issued after a meeting between the Governor of the Iraqi Central Bank, Ali Mohsen Al-Alaq, and the Assistant Secretary of the US Treasury Department, Brian Nelson, on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

The two parties discussed facilitating the procedures of the Iraqi Central Bank in financial transfers, with the statement highlighting the US Treasury Department's willingness to assist the Iraqi Central Bank in its efforts to achieve exchange rate stability.

The statement also quoted the Governor as confirming his agreement with the Assistant Secretary to intensify communication between the technical teams of both parties in implementing the agreed-upon facilitating steps during a short period.

The Iraqi delegation began their meetings with the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, with the attendance of Al-Alaq and Minister of Finance Tayf Sami.