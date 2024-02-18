U.S. imports from Iraq rebound after hitting zero last week

Shafaq News/ U.S. crude oil imports fell slightly last week despite a surge in shipments from Iraq, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) seen by Shafaq News Agency.

Overall imports from nine key suppliers averaged 5.425 million barrels per day (bpd) for the week ending February 18, down by a handful of 34,000 bpd from the prior week's 5.459 million bpd.

However, Iraq's export stats to the United States climbed to 43,000 bpd from zero the week before. This rise was offset by declines from other major suppliers, including Canada (-26,000 bpd), Mexico (-15,000 bpd), and Colombia (-10,000 bpd).

Canada remains the top supplier of U.S. crude imports, averaging 3.999 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia at 390,000 bpd and Mexico at 294,000 bpd.