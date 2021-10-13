Turkish lira weakens to a new record low

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-13T18:38:05+0000

Shafaq News/ Turkey's lira weakened to a new record low of 9.1 against the dollar on Wednesday. However, after an unexpected interest rate, extending its losses sparked a new selloff, and the dollar was firmed against other currencies. The lira TRYTOM=D3 stood at 9.0740 against the dollar at 1510 GMT, slightly weaker than Tuesday's close, after earlier declining to 9.0515. It has weakened nearly 18% against the dollar this year, exacerbating a rise to almost 20% in headline inflation. The central bank unexpectedly cut its policy rate by 100 basis points to 18% last month in what analysts viewed as fresh evidence of political interference by President Tayyip Erdogan, a self-described enemy of interest rates.

