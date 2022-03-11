Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkish lira weakens for ninth day, data shows economic woes

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-11T09:47:35+0000
Turkish lira weakens for ninth day, data shows economic woes

Shafaq News / The lira weakened for a ninth consecutive session on Friday as investors calculated the impact on Turkey of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with data showing a widening current account deficit and rising inflation expectations.

The lira fell as much as 0.7% to 14.9780 against the dollar, half its value a year ago, and bringing its losses since January to 12%.

The leap in energy and commodity prices came as the Ukraine conflict further stoked Turkey's surging inflation, which exceeded 54% in February, and widened its current account deficit. Turkey is heavily dependent on energy imports.

The January deficit, while less than forecast, widened to $7.11 billion - its highest level in four years - from $3.84 billion a month earlier, reflecting the impact of surging energy imports.

This threatens to derail President Tayyip Erdogan's new economic plan, which aims to achieve a current account surplus and to keep interest rates low to help boost growth, exports and employment.

Meanwhile factory output growth in January slowed sharply to 7.6% year-on-year, below forecasts and dipping 2.4% from a month earlier after energy supply disruption, data showed.

The negative backdrop also pushed the end-2022 consumer price inflation forecast to 40.47% from $34.06% a month earlier, a central bank survey of market participants showed. The end-2022 lira-dollar forecast jumped to 16.6774 from a prediction of 16.0431 a month earlier.

(Reuters)

related

Turkish lira plunges 5% after Erdogan stokes firesale

Date: 2021-11-23 10:02:43
Turkish lira plunges 5% after Erdogan stokes firesale

Turkish lira weaker a day before crucial rate decision

Date: 2020-11-18 10:14:32
Turkish lira weaker a day before crucial rate decision

Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates by 100 basis points

Date: 2021-12-16 12:49:45
Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates by 100 basis points

Turkish lira slides on rate cut fears; EM stocks retreat

Date: 2021-08-05 09:22:04
Turkish lira slides on rate cut fears; EM stocks retreat

Turkish Lira shrugs off last week's gains

Date: 2021-12-30 06:05:22
Turkish Lira shrugs off last week's gains

Turkish lira rebounds from record low despite policy worries

Date: 2021-11-24 16:53:11
Turkish lira rebounds from record low despite policy worries

Turkish lira slightly weaker ahead of central bank rate decision

Date: 2020-12-24 07:04:43
Turkish lira slightly weaker ahead of central bank rate decision

Turkish lira charges back after Erdogan's anti-dollarization plan

Date: 2021-12-21 09:14:20
Turkish lira charges back after Erdogan's anti-dollarization plan