Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Turkish lira eases slightly, central bank seen holding policy rate

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-05-06T08:35:44+0000
Turkish lira eases slightly, central bank seen holding policy rate

Shafaq News / Turkey's lira eased slightly on Thursday ahead of the central bank's rate-setting meeting, in which it is expected to maintain its benchmark rate steady in the face of rising inflation, the Business Recorder reported. 

The lira stood at 8.3350 against the dollar at 0620 GMT, slightly weaker than its close of 8.3150 on Wednesday.

The currency has lost more than 10% of its value so far this year including a sharp drop after the central bank governor was ousted in March.

All 18 participants in the Reuters poll estimated the central bank would keep its policy rate unchanged.

related

Turkey’s Lira fell 17% After Erdogan Fires Central Bank Chief

Date: 2021-03-22 06:48:44
Turkey’s Lira fell 17% After Erdogan Fires Central Bank Chief

Turkish lira: A new record low against the dollar

Date: 2020-09-22 07:30:10
Turkish lira: A new record low against the dollar

Euro stocks plunged with Turkish lira commotions and Germany's lockdown

Date: 2021-03-22 11:07:08
Euro stocks plunged with Turkish lira commotions and Germany's lockdown

Turkish Lira Slides to Record Low

Date: 2020-10-23 08:05:17
Turkish Lira Slides to Record Low

Turkish lira extends losses after replacing the central bank Governor

Date: 2021-03-29 10:41:58
Turkish lira extends losses after replacing the central bank Governor

Turkish Lira has depreciated about 30% of its value

Date: 2020-11-02 07:34:20
Turkish Lira has depreciated about 30% of its value

Turkish lira weaker a day before crucial rate decision

Date: 2020-11-18 10:14:32
Turkish lira weaker a day before crucial rate decision

Turkish lira slightly weaker ahead of central bank rate decision

Date: 2020-12-24 07:04:43
Turkish lira slightly weaker ahead of central bank rate decision