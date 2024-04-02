The legal basis for depositing oil revenues in the US Federal Reserve, CBI clarified

Shafaq News/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) clarified on Monday the legal rationale behind depositing oil revenues in the US Federal Reserve.

Documents released by the bank and seen by Shafaq News agency state that "the legal basis for depositing oil revenues in the Federal Reserve Bank in New York under the IRAQ2 account instead of the Development Fund for Iraq (DFI) is linked to the expiration of Executive Order 13303 issued by the US President in March 2003. This order granted immunity to Iraqi funds deposited in the DFI account at that time. Furthermore, the protection of Iraqi funds provided by UN Security Council Resolution 1483 of 2003 ended with the issuance of UN Resolution 1956 at the close of 2010."

The documents elaborate, "Hence, the IRAQ2 account was established to receive proceeds from Iraqi crude oil exports, subsequently transferred to the Central Bank of Iraq's account at the Federal Reserve Bank within 24 hours to safeguard them from creditors' claims. These funds are categorized as belonging to the Iraqi government, derived from crude oil exports. This arrangement was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Iraqi Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Iraq on 2/6/2014, which serves as the legal framework for the IRAQ2 account as an alternative to the Development Fund for Iraq account."

The documents clarify, "Immunity granted by these documents is applicable solely to sovereign funds and does not extend to funds utilized for commercial purposes."

Addressing the third paragraph, the documents detail that "foreign reserves may be deposited with various external entities, central banks, and financial institutions, not limited to the Federal Reserve Bank. Interest rates vary based on investment category, duration, and the institution. Additionally, Orient, the contracted shipping company, transports dollar shipments from the Federal Reserve Bank to Baghdad International Airport, with insurance at $414,000 per shipment and transportation fees of $216,310 provided by the Legislative Affairs Department, Parliamentary Oversight Division."

Furthermore, they state, "Domestic transfer of oil sales revenues is impractical due to operational constraints, risking Iraq's financial operations if funds remain within the country. Closing the Federal Reserve Bank account could expose Iraq to international claims and hinder settlements in US dollars without an account at the Federal Reserve Bank or another American commercial bank."