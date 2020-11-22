The deficit value is 50%, Parliamentary Finance Committee estimates

Economy

Date: 2020-11-22T13:33:43+0000

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Finance Committee confirmed on Sunday that it has sufficient time to approve the general budget law before the year 2021, indicating that the value of the deficit is likely to be 50%. The committee's reporter, Ahmed Al-Saffar, told Shafaq News Agency, "The general budget bill draft for 2021 has not yet reached the parliament", indicating that the committee is awaiting approval by the cabinet before the end of the current month. Al-Saffar pointed out, "the price of a barrel of oil in the general budget will be set at $ 40, and may change according to oil prices in the coming period."

