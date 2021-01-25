The Parliament is bolstering efforts to reduce the fiscal deficit to 50 billion dinars, MP says
Category: Economy
Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Economic and Investment Committee revealed on Monday parliamentary efforts to push the fiscal deficit in the general budget bill below 50 trillion dinars, noting that the Finance Committee did not discuss the issue of devaluation of the dinar.
Committee member, MP Mazen Al-Feyli, told Shafaq News agency, "the Parliamentary Finance Committee is working to minimize expenditures to ultimately reduce the fiscal deficit in the draft budget bill from 71 trillion to less than 50 trillion dinars."
Al-Feyli added, "the Parliamentary Finance Committee has reached advanced stages in the budget bill discussions," noting, "the budget bill will be submitted to the Presidency of the Parliament in the upcoming days."
"The Parliamentary Finance Committee did not discuss the issue of the dollar exchange rate and the devaluation of the dinar," he continued.
Over the past few weeks, the Finance Committee has held a series of meetings in the Parliament to introduce the necessary amendments to the budget bill.