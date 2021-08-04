The 2022 budget cannot be approved before holding the elections, MP says

Shafaq News/ The Parliamentary Finance Committee said today it is impossible to approve the 2022 general budget law before holding the Parliamentary elections.

Committee member Muhammad Al-Shabki told Shafaq News Agency, "The Financial Management Law stipulates that the Ministries of Finance and Planning, and the Office of Financial Supervision should submit their plans to find out a way to prepare the draft general budget law for 2022."

"It is impossible to vote on the budget law before holding the parliamentary elections, since the Ministry of Finance usually submits a draft of the 2022 budget law to Parliament in October or November."

Early parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Iraq on the tenth of next October.