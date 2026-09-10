Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria’s Al-Tabiya gas field in Deir ez-Zor has entered a new production phase, with output expected to reach about 1.5 million cubic meters after a third well is brought online, Syrian Petroleum Company Deputy CEO for Gas Hisham Al-Saleh told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Al-Saleh said the current operation remains experimental because equipment and pipelines had been idle for years, but early results were positive. Several other wells remain heavily damaged and will require longer repairs.

Rehabilitation included replacing about five kilometers of missing pipeline, repairing valves, restoring separators and the drying unit, and rebuilding the control and protection system with support from local companies and equipment recovered from other facilities.

The Al-Tabiya facility, commonly known as the Conoco gas field, had already begun returning to service in late August. On September 1, the Syrian Petroleum Company said two of the field’s five wells had been restarted and were expected to provide up to 1.5 million cubic meters per day, with the gas pumped toward Syria’s central region to support electricity generation.

The company has been restoring damaged oil and gas infrastructure across Deir ez-Zor as part of a broader effort to rebuild domestic energy production after years of conflict.

Read more: Mazloum Abdi announces dissolution of SDF, AANES