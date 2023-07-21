Swedish Ericsson investigates suspension of license to operate in Iraq

Shafaq News / Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson stated that it is verifying reports that Baghdad has revoked work licenses for workers in Iraq and is taking into account possible repercussions for both customers and workers there.

Ericsson's spokesperson said that "the events in Sweden, i.e., burning of the Holy Qur'an, are deeply offensive to the beliefs and values cherished by Muslims," adding, "This incident does not reflect Ericsson's values of respect."

It is noteworthy that the head of the Media and Communications Commission, Ali al-mo’ayyed, declared on Thursday the suspension of Ericsson in Iraq after Sweden permitted the burning of the Qur'an and the Iraqi flag.

Additionally, Hiam al-Yasiri, minister of communications, banned her ministry from dealing with all Swedish companies.