Stellar Energy pledges to timely project completion

Shafaq News/ During a meeting with the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, in Washington, Stellar Energy's CEO expressed commitment to fast-tracking the completion of combined cycle projects in Iraq.

On Tuesday, the PM media office said Al-Sudani welcomed a delegation from Stellar Energy, headed by CEO Peter Gibson, at his residence in Washington, "focusing on electricity sector projects in Iraq."

"They discussed speeding up the completion of combined cycle power plants in Kirkuk and Sadr City."

"The focus was on commitment to timely project completion, diversifying energy projects, and reducing carbon emissions." The office said.

Marking his first visit to the United States since assuming office in October 2022, Al-Sudani arrived in Washington on Sunday on an official visit, leading a high-ranking government and parliamentary delegation.

The Prime Minister met with President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo, and the Iraqi community.