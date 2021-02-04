Report

Saladin faces risks of losing 90% of its wheat and barley crops

Economy

2021-02-04
Saladin faces risks of losing 90% of its wheat and barley crops

Shafaq News / Representative of Saladin, Jasim Hussein al-Jabara, warned that the governorate faces a risk of losing 90% of the wheat and barley production for the current season, due to the deterioration of the electricity service.

Al-Jabara told Shafaq News agency, "Saladin suffers an almost complete blackout and its agricultural plans are damaged", adding, "the governorate will lose more than 90% of its crops, which exceeds one million tons annually."

He added, "the failure of the Ministry of Electricity to solve the current electrical problems in Saladin will cause economic disasters, and the governorate will not be able to reach even a tenth of its annual production of wheat and barley", and called for urgent solutions to avoid the huge losses.

Iraqis have been suffering from poor electricity service for decades due to successive wars, aging infrastructure and rampant corruption in the country.

