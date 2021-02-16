Public-private collaboration to boost the development of Iraq's ICT talent ecosystem
Category: Economy
By Wang Lee, CEO of Huawei Iraq
Globally, the information and communications technology (ICT) sector has enabled economic development, increasing efficiencies, and empowering connectivity. New technologies like 5G, cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and blockchain are developing rapidly and being harnessed for widespread commercial use. Various industries rely on digitalization to improve products, ensure business continuity, enhance operations, improve cross-team collaboration, and generate business growth. The global pandemic further highlighted the importance of a robust ICT infrastructure and the need for skilled ICT professionals.
Across the Middle East, there's a massive gap between supply and demand of ICT talent, with the demand far exceeding the supply. Traditional education struggles to support the industry's development. As a leading global ICT solution provider, Huawei advocates for an open, shared, ICT talent ecosystem that benefits all parties. We understand that the key to developing the ICT talent ecosystem lies in strong collaboration between the public and private sectors. We work with local governments and educational organizations to create a positive lasting impact and leverage innovation and cooperation to address global challenges.
For instance, we've partnered with esteemed government entities in Iraq like the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MOHE) in Iraq and Kurdistan to nurture the country's ICT talent to become the future leaders of the industry. We are honored to have received the support and sponsorship from the MOHE for the Huawei ICT Competition since 2017. Throughout the various editions of the event, we have been impressed to see the Iraqi youth's caliber and talent.
Recently, we concluded our fourth annual Middle East ICT competition, which witnessed stellar participation and performance from Iraqi students. In 2020, 963 students from more than 25 Universities across Iraq competed in the preliminary exam for the ICT Competition; three best-performing students were selected to represent Iraq and compete with other teams in the regional finals. The team, comprising students from Salahaddin University, Sulaimani Polytechnic University, and Ninevah University, placed second in the regional finals. Furthermore, Mrs. Mardin Abdulla Anwar, lecturer, and chairwoman of IT, Planning and Media Unit at the Salahaddin University, received the 'Excellent Tutor' award.
Huawei has also partnered with MOHE for our 'Seeds for the Future' CSR initiative since 2018. Seeds for the Future is an initiative that aims to develop skilled, local ICT talent and bridge communication between countries and cultures. With the support of the ministry, 60 Iraqi students have benefitted from this program. In 2018 and 2019, university students from across the country were sponsored by the MOHE to travel to China for two-weeks. During this time, the students could immerse themselves in China's history, heritage, and culture, learn about cutting-edge technologies, receive hands-on practical training, and gain exposure to global work practices. Due to the pandemic, the program was held online this year, and 40 Iraqi students received training on various ICT topics.
Last year, Huawei also hosted the "Learning Never Stops" online education summit, in partnership with UNESCO Institute of Information Technology in Education (IITE), UNESCO Iraq, and the MOHE. This summit supported Huawei ICT Academy partners and universities to continue offering learning possibilities to students in Iraq. More than 60 leaders and experts from universities in Iraq were part of the online education summit. Academic professionals from China shared their experiences, best practices, and challenges in online education during the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, in partnership with MOHE, Huawei hosted a workshop on the application of AI in the telecom industry this year. This virtual session enabled ICT skills development among teachers from Iraqi schools and universities.
These activities demonstrate how valuable public-private partnerships can be in developing the ICT talent ecosystem in Iraq. As Iraq woks on creating a sustainable, intelligent, and resilient society, we must leverage open collaboration between the public and private sectors to enable everyone to enjoy this new digital value chain's benefits.