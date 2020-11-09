Report

Parliamentary Finance committee discloses the details of its agreement with Al-Kadhimi

Date: 2020-11-09T18:46:35+0000
Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Finance Committee announced on Monday that an agreement has been reached with Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to approve the borrowing law and the "appropriate" amount of borrowing to guarantee the employees' salaries. 

The members of the Committee presented, according to a statement, "their ideas and proposals to the Prime Minister to solve the current financial crisis and not resort to borrowing. This resulted in an agreement between the two parties to hold a joint monthly meeting to implement these proposals under the principle of partnership and cooperation between the authorities to correct the economic situation of the country."

The statement pointed out that, "the Finance Committee agreed to pass the law on financing the fiscal deficit under the constitutional timings and the amount that the Finance Committee deems appropriate and guarantees the salaries of employees."

