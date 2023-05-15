PM assures Emirati Delegation of abundant investment opportunities

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, assured a delegation of businessmen and investors from the United Arab Emirates today, Monday, about the availability of investment opportunities in Iraq.

A statement from Al-Sudani's office mentioned that the Emirati delegation was led by Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mazroui, President of the UAE Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Al-Sudani emphasized that "their visit to the capital, Baghdad, reflects the distinguished relationship between the two sisterly countries and the desire to open more prospects for economic cooperation."

The Prime Minister stated, "Iraq offers ambitious investment opportunities and is prepared for a qualitative economic leap that will contribute to sustainable development and the achievement of its goals." He also highlighted the "significant investments achieved in Iraq in the energy and petrochemical sectors."

Al-Sudani affirmed that the government has a clear executive program and is committed to confronting bureaucracy and providing all necessary facilitations to create a successful investment environment.

The Emirati delegation expressed sincere gratitude for the warm reception and conveyed their strong eagerness to invest in Iraq. They emphasized the importance of close coordination with Iraqi government institutions and the private sector to build purposeful investment partnerships that serve the interests of both countries and their peoples, according to the statement.